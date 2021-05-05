Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Trims Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 692.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 689.7% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

MAR stock opened at $147.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.51 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.52 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Marriott International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.41.

In other Marriott International news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total value of $3,093,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 63,671 shares in the company, valued at $9,849,266.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $3,891,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,513,241.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,793 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,947 in the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

