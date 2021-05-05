DZ Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA)

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IFXA. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.50 ($50.00) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.30 ($49.76) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Infineon Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €37.45 ($44.06).

Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 12-month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

