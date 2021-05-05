E.On (FRA:EOAN) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EOAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Metzler set a €9.40 ($11.06) price target on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Independent Research set a €10.40 ($12.24) price target on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €10.88 ($12.80).

Get E.On alerts:

FRA EOAN opened at €10.11 ($11.90) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €9.15. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.