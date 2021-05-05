E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $335 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $334.76 million.

Shares of NYSE ETWO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.81. 925,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,367,948. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.20. E2open Parent has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $11.97.

A number of brokerages have commented on ETWO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on E2open Parent in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on E2open Parent in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Atalan Gp, Llc bought 287,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $3,168,367.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

E2open Parent Company Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides end-to-end and cloud-based supply chain management SaaS platform worldwide. The company's software solutions orchestrate complex global supply chains and drive compelling value and ROI for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, business planning, logistics, global trade, manufacturing, and supply management.

