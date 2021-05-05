East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) PT Raised to $90.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

EWBC traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.70. 5,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.11 and a 200 day moving average of $59.65. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $29.53 and a 12-month high of $82.53.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.91 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $90,105.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,528.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $79,772.00. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,748,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,038,000 after buying an additional 187,280 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,896,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,276,000 after buying an additional 1,438,227 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,886,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,082,000 after buying an additional 941,966 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,794,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,717,000 after buying an additional 469,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,094,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,234,000 after buying an additional 51,109 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

