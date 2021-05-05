Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 580.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,784 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 351.9% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total transaction of $2,732,847.48. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 35,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $3,963,726.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,103 shares of company stock worth $19,656,550 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.00. 6,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,658. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.79 and a 200 day moving average of $104.11. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $57.30 and a one year high of $121.15.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

EMN has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Tudor Pickering cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.08.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

