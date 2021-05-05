Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp trimmed its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 5.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Eaton by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Eaton by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 374,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,199,000 after acquiring an additional 24,079 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Eaton by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETN. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.94.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ETN traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.94. The stock had a trading volume of 10,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,669. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $70.54 and a fifty-two week high of $145.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.31.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 53.62%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

