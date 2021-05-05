Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV)

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th.
EVV stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.90. 906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,037. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $12.90.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Company Profile
