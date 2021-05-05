Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0709 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.
Shares of ETX traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.25. The company had a trading volume of 550 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,076. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 1 year low of $18.94 and a 1 year high of $25.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.21.
About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
