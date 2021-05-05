eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.910-0.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.98 billion-$3.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.93 billion.

EBAY traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.33. 461,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,738,545. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.68. eBay has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $65.11.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EBAY. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.93.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

