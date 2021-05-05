Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $28.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Echo Global Logistics traded as high as $35.61 and last traded at $35.61, with a volume of 813 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.75.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Echo Global Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

In related news, COO David B. Menzel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $429,750.00. Also, Director Samuel K. Skinner sold 8,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $261,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,137.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECHO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,106,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,962,000 after purchasing an additional 404,289 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter worth about $4,240,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $3,601,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 32.5% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 494,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,528,000 after purchasing an additional 121,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,500,000 after buying an additional 74,681 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $951.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $800.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.47 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The company’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.