EchoLink (EKO) Tops One Day Volume of $214,809.00

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 5th. In the last week, EchoLink has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. EchoLink has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and $214,809.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EchoLink coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EchoLink Profile

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Coin Trading

