Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $220.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. G.Research raised shares of Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $228.00.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $228.99 on Tuesday. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $181.25 and a 12-month high of $231.36. The company has a market capitalization of $65.51 billion, a PE ratio of -62.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $217.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.49.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Ecolab by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.