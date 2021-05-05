Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) PT Raised to $41.00

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $39.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $41.72.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $451.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.88 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 162,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 554.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

