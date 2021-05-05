Eguana Technologies (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) traded down 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. 79,794 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 488,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Eguana Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36.

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures power electronics for residential and commercial fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Asia, Australia, Canada, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand name. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

