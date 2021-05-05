EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Down 9.6%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) shares were down 9.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.20 and last traded at $25.23. Approximately 21,761 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,383,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.90.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EHang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of EHang in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.81.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 21.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of EHang during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EHang during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in EHang during the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in EHang during the 4th quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Quaero Capital S.A. purchased a new stake in EHang during the 1st quarter worth about $492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

EHang Company Profile (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

