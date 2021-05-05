Einsteinium 24-Hour Volume Tops $116,874.00 (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 5th. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $100.51 million and approximately $116,874.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000791 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $352.31 or 0.00614261 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004840 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00007011 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002450 BTC.

About Einsteinium

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,623,286 coins. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.