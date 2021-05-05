Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head Sells 62,700 Shares

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 62,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $214,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,938 shares in the company, valued at $297,327.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Elevate Credit stock opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.87. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $4.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.52.
Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 5.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Elevate Credit by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,353,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 78,800 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 29.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Elevate Credit Company Profile
Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.
