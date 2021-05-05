Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head Sells 62,700 Shares

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 62,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $214,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,938 shares in the company, valued at $297,327.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Elevate Credit stock opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.87. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $4.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.52.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 5.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.62.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Elevate Credit by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,353,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 78,800 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 29.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

