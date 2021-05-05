Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 31.90%.

Elevate Credit stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.43. The stock had a trading volume of 251 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,810. Elevate Credit has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.30 million, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.52.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ELVT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Elevate Credit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.62.

In related news, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 62,700 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $214,434.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,938 shares in the company, valued at $297,327.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 19,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $89,196.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,702,275 shares in the company, valued at $12,511,533.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,555,202 shares of company stock worth $5,198,919. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

