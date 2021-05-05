Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,825 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,340 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.6% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Apple by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738,590 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,576,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,950,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,281,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $127.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.99. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $73.61 and a one year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.82.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

