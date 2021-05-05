Ellipsis Price Tops $2.69 on Major Exchanges (EPS)

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 5th. One Ellipsis coin can now be purchased for about $2.69 or 0.00004769 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ellipsis has traded up 42.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ellipsis has a total market capitalization of $277.65 million and approximately $67.05 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.73 or 0.00084531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00019417 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00070573 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.48 or 0.00826163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.50 or 0.00100065 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,341.07 or 0.09459304 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00043916 BTC.

About Ellipsis

EPS is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 282,518,891 coins and its circulating supply is 103,102,807 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

Ellipsis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellipsis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellipsis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellipsis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

