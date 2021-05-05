Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Price Target Cut to $5.75

Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF) had its target price reduced by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $6.50 to $5.75 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 166.20% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of BABYF opened at $2.16 on Monday. Else Nutrition has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.36.
Else Nutrition Company Profile
