Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF) PT Lowered to $5.75

Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $6.50 to $5.75 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 166.20% from the stock’s current price.

OTCMKTS BABYF opened at $2.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.36. Else Nutrition has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $4.00.

Get Else Nutrition alerts:

Else Nutrition Company Profile

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc focuses on the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of plant-based food and nutrition products to infant, toddler, children, and adult markets. The company offers baby snacks products; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and disposable sterile nipples (teats); baby formulas; and toddlers/kids nutritional drinks.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Else Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Else Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.