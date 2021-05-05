Emergent BioSolutions Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:EBS)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 4,889 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,204% compared to the average volume of 375 put options.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.86.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

In other news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $754,478.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 715.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 520,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,389,000 after acquiring an additional 456,931 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 215.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after buying an additional 30,787 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EBS traded up $2.15 on Wednesday, hitting $61.25. The stock had a trading volume of 12,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,120. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.06. Emergent BioSolutions has a 1-year low of $58.83 and a 1-year high of $137.61.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.