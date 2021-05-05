Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Price Down 11.9% Over Last Week

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 5th. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $68.58 million and $358,811.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00068582 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.14 or 0.00263839 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $654.92 or 0.01150923 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00031785 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $412.57 or 0.00725020 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,000.52 or 1.00169590 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar’s launch date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

