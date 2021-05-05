Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.94) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.33. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $51.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 0.54. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $40.32 and a fifty-two week high of $58.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.45.
About Enanta Pharmaceuticals
Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.
