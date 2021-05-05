Enbridge Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.84 (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.835 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%.

TSE ENB traded up C$0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$48.95. 3,066,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,632,972. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$46.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$42.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$99.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. Enbridge has a 12-month low of C$35.80 and a 12-month high of C$48.95.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$10.01 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 3.0000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.36.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.