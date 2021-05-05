Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as C$48.80 and last traded at C$48.79, with a volume of 2654341 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$47.98.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 219.36%.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Enbridge to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$51.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.36.

The company has a market capitalization of C$98.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$46.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$42.96.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$10.01 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 3.0000001 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Company Profile (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.