Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) PT Raised to $95.00

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 8,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $699,144.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.