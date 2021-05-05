Encompass Health Co. (AMEX:EHC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Encompass Health Co. (AMEX:EHC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.50.

EHC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st.

In related news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 8,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $699,144.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,180,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.