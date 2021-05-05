Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Up 5.3%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) shot up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.57 and last traded at $5.56. 26,908 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,562,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXK. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 1.55.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 22.17% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth $35,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

