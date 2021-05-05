Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enel Américas had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 10.43%.
NYSE:ENIA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.37. 23,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,200,235. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day moving average of $7.80. Enel Américas has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.10.
About Enel Américas
