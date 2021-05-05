Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enel Américas had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 10.43%.

NYSE:ENIA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.37. 23,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,200,235. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day moving average of $7.80. Enel Américas has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.10.

About Enel Américas

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 11,267 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 24.7 million distribution customers.

