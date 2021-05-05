Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on June 15th

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%.

Energizer has increased its dividend by 7.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $49.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -31.62, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.78 and its 200 day moving average is $45.15. Energizer has a 52 week low of $37.15 and a 52 week high of $53.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. The company had revenue of $846.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.98 per share, for a total transaction of $125,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,702.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.11 per share, with a total value of $105,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,399.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

ENR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

