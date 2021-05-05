Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

ET has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Energy Transfer from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.73.

ET stock opened at $8.81 on Tuesday. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.96. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of -88.10 and a beta of 2.54.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 644,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after buying an additional 36,133 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 6.4% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 151,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth about $284,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth about $9,419,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

