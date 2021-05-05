Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energy Transfer LP owns and operates diversified portfolios of energy assets primarily in the United States. The company is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations which include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation and various acquisition and marketing assets. Energy Transfer LP, formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity L.P., is based in Dallas, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ET. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.73.

Shares of ET opened at $8.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.96. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $9.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.10 and a beta of 2.54.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ET. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer Company Profile

