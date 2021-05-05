Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Short Interest Down 18.8% in April

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,000 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the March 31st total of 82,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 443,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ ENLV opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.98. Enlivex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $29.40. The stock has a market cap of $175.57 million, a PE ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.14.
ENLV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.
About Enlivex Therapeutics
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, an off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions.
