Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Short Interest Down 18.8% in April

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,000 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the March 31st total of 82,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 443,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ ENLV opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.98. Enlivex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $29.40. The stock has a market cap of $175.57 million, a PE ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.14.

ENLV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics stock. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 46,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000. Golden Green Inc. owned 0.34% of Enlivex Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, an off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions.

