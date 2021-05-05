Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the March 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 10.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ ENOB opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average is $3.34. Enochian Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.43.

Enochian Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENOB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enochian Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 824,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 73,766 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enochian Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enochian Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

Enochian Biosciences, Inc, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on development of human therapeutics for infectious diseases and cancers. The company's lead candidate include ENOB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment. Its pipeline development products consist of ENOB-HV-11, a preventive HIV vaccine; and ENOB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine.

