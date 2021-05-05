EnPro Industries (NPO) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect EnPro Industries to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.60 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 4.83%. On average, analysts expect EnPro Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NPO opened at $87.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. EnPro Industries has a 1-year low of $37.53 and a 1-year high of $95.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.30%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NPO. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other EnPro Industries news, Director John Humphrey purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.37 per share, with a total value of $208,425.00. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

