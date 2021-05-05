Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,592,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317,984 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.15% of Entercom Communications worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 389,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entercom Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Triad Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 48,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 18,875 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Entercom Communications by 1,278.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 342,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 317,849 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Entercom Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 46.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETM stock opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Entercom Communications Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $6.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $698.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.92.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $319.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.00 million. Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Entercom Communications Corp. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Entercom Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Entercom Communications Company Profile

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in the radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others, as well as offers integrated marketing solutions across its broadcast, digital, podcast, and event platforms.

