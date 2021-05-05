Entravision Communications (EVC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $171.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.70 million. Entravision Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. On average, analysts expect Entravision Communications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:EVC opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $335.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.74 and a beta of 0.63. Entravision Communications has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $4.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EVC. TheStreet upgraded Entravision Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media, marketing, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Television, Radio, and Digital. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions, including television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services.

