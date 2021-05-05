Envestnet (ENV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Envestnet to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $263.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.17 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. On average, analysts expect Envestnet to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE ENV opened at $71.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -549.46 and a beta of 1.51. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $58.54 and a 52 week high of $92.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
Envestnet Company Profile
Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.
