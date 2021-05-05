Envestnet (ENV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Envestnet to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $263.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.17 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. On average, analysts expect Envestnet to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ENV opened at $71.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -549.46 and a beta of 1.51. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $58.54 and a 52 week high of $92.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENV. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Envestnet from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Envestnet in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envestnet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

