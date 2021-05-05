Environmental Service Professionals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVSP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Environmental Service Professionals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVSP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,900 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the March 31st total of 60,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:EVSP opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Environmental Service Professionals has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.
About Environmental Service Professionals
Further Reading: NASDAQ
Receive News & Ratings for Environmental Service Professionals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Environmental Service Professionals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.