EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $78.15

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $78.15 and last traded at $77.94, with a volume of 157519 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.01.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.69.

The company has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.25 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.08 and its 200 day moving average is $57.68.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 33.13%.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,402.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,136.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Company Profile (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

