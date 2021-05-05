EOS Price Hits $7.16 on Major Exchanges (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. During the last seven days, EOS has traded 20.9% higher against the dollar. One EOS coin can now be bought for approximately $7.16 or 0.00013088 BTC on exchanges. EOS has a total market capitalization of $6.82 billion and $5.72 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005501 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000164 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000901 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,029,274,335 coins and its circulating supply is 953,107,257 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EOS is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

EOS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

