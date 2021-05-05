EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) PT Raised to $507.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $442.00 to $507.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EPAM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. VTB Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.27.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $458.52 on Monday. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $203.32 and a fifty-two week high of $462.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $417.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $723.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total transaction of $1,323,931.21. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,318,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,191,000 after acquiring an additional 159,798 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 563,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $201,772,000 after buying an additional 21,418 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,576,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 638.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 537,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,142,000 after buying an additional 464,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 530,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $190,174,000 after buying an additional 180,734 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

