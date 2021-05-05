Eq LLC Sells 723 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Eq LLC reduced its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up about 0.7% of Eq LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Eq LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $110.26 on Wednesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $108.55 and a 52 week high of $113.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.56.

