Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $210.00 to $270.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Equifax traded as high as $237.08 and last traded at $237.01, with a volume of 696291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $233.89.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.25.

Get Equifax alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,243,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 545.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,787 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 8,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.60 and its 200-day moving average is $178.21. The company has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.76%.

About Equifax (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.