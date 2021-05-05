Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Price Target Raised to C$160.00 at Cormark

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its target price boosted by analysts at Cormark from C$140.00 to C$160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.63% from the company’s previous close.

EQB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$146.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Equitable Group from C$140.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Equitable Group from C$137.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group to C$174.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$155.00 price objective (up previously from C$130.00) on shares of Equitable Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$152.33.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

Shares of TSE EQB traded up C$6.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$142.06. The stock had a trading volume of 69,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,300. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$128.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$110.78. The firm has a market cap of C$2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97. Equitable Group has a fifty-two week low of C$51.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$148.00.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.45 by C$0.53. The business had revenue of C$151.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$138.34 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Equitable Group will post 16.5400007 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Joao Da Costa Simoes sold 1,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.00, for a total value of C$257,829.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$395,824. Also, Director David Malcolm Balfour Legresley sold 1,000 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.92, for a total value of C$141,920.00. Insiders sold a total of 6,206 shares of company stock valued at $878,051 in the last quarter.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.