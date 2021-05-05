Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Power Co. of Canada’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:POW)

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Power Co. of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Power Co. of Canada’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on POW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.50 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$38.00 target price on Power Co. of Canada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Power Co. of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.86.

POW opened at C$36.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 17.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62. The stock has a market cap of C$24.65 billion and a PE ratio of 11.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$34.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.66. Power Co. of Canada has a twelve month low of C$18.79 and a twelve month high of C$36.70.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$17.95 billion during the quarter.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

