Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Eldorado Gold Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.88. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ELD. TD Securities cut their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Eldorado Gold to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.25 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.84.

Shares of TSE:ELD opened at C$12.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of C$10.43 and a 1 year high of C$18.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.54. The firm has a market cap of C$2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$363.00 million during the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 2,696 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.22, for a total value of C$38,337.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,023 shares in the company, valued at C$611,787.06. Also, Senior Officer Jason Cho sold 6,902 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.62, for a total transaction of C$100,879.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$515,067.84. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,880 shares of company stock valued at $186,504.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

